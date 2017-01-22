Portland liquor store robbed, suspect still at large

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Northeast Portland liquor store was robbed on Saturday night, and the suspect is still at large, police say.

The MLK Liquor Store was robbed around 9 p.m. when a suspect police described as a 6-feet-tall black man wearing dark clothing and a mask came into the store with a gun and demanded money.

After getting some cash, the suspect left the store without further incident, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

A K-9 unit was called to search for the suspect, but he remains at large.

Anyone with information on the robbery is encouraged to call police at 503.823.0405.