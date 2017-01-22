Portland anti-Trump protesters to stage silent march

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Anti-Trump protesters will stage a silent march on Sunday afternoon in Portland, organizers say.

Demonstrators will gather at Congregation Beth Israel on Northwest Flander Street at 3:30 p.m. to hear speakers and then march to Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Once there, demonstrators will have an hour of silent prayer and meditation, ending with a communal prayer at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the event is to “restore Martin Luther King Jr’s vision of “the Beloved Community,” according to event organizers.

This march comes on the heels of a large and peaceful women’s march that swept downtown Portland on Saturday and a march on Friday where protesters clashed with police.