Portland anti-Trump protesters to stage silent march

Demonstrators will gather at Congregation Beth Israel on Northwest Flander Street at 3:30 p.m.

People take part in a protest Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn., organized to combat harsh rhetoric by Donald Trump. The protesters observed 15 minutes of silence during the time Trump took the Presidential oath of office in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Anti-Trump protesters will stage a silent march on Sunday afternoon in Portland, organizers say.

Demonstrators will gather at Congregation Beth Israel on Northwest Flander Street at 3:30 p.m. to hear speakers and then march to Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Once there, demonstrators will have an hour of silent prayer and meditation, ending with a communal prayer at 6 p.m.

The purpose of the event is to “restore Martin Luther King Jr’s vision of “the Beloved Community,” according to event organizers.

This march comes on the heels of a large and peaceful women’s march that swept downtown Portland on Saturday and a march on Friday where protesters clashed with police.