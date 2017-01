PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man is dead and another in custody after a shooting took place in Vancouver on Sunday morning, police say.

At 4 a.m., the Vancouver Police Department said officers were called to the 14900 block of Northeast 5th Street in response to the shooting.

When they arrived, they found one man dead. They also took one man into custody. Neither of their names have yet been released.

Police said both men knew each other, and they do not believe there’s any threat to the public.