Mountain lion killed under central OR homeowner’s deck

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A mountain lion that authorities say recently attacked two dogs and killed a pet cat in the central Oregon town of LaPine has been shot and killed.

The Deschutes County sheriff’s office says deputies shot the mountain lion Saturday morning after a homeowner called to report the cougar was under the house’s deck.

Officials say deputies found the cougar under the deck and killed it because of the danger it posed to the community.

The home where the cougar was shot is less than a quarter mile from a children’s day care.