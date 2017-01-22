Large water main break floods Southeast Portland street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews responded to a large water main break in Southeast Portland Sunday afternoon, according to the Portland Water Bureau.

The 16-inch cast iron main from 1930 reportedly broke at the intersection of SE 69th Avenue and Duke Street and filled the area with water.

It is unclear when it will be repaired.

It’s “Main Break Season,” according to the water bureau, which has responded to 75 water main breaks since the beginning of 2017.

“This is caused by very cold water running through pipes, which makes them brittle,” the Portland Water Bureau’s website states. “As the ground expands as it freezes and contracts as it thaws, this puts stress on the already brittle and aging pipes.”

The bureau says it typically has 200 main breaks per year.

