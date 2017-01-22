Landslide closes NW Cornell for Monday AM commute

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A landslide forced crews to close part of NW Cornell Road Sunday evening, and it may not be open until after the Monday morning commute.

NW Cornell Road is closed from east of the Audubon Society to NW 30th Avenue, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

The landslide happened after dark, and engineers reportedly haven’t been able to fully assess the site. They’ll be out there first thing Monday morning.

NW Cornell Road could remain closed through the morning commute, or even longer, PBOT said. They will provide updates on the status of the road.

KOIN 6 News will have more information Monday morning.