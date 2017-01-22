George H.W. Bush improving, wife staying night in hospital

Bush's wife, 91-year-old former first lady Barbara Bush, has decided to remain another night at the hospital

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush smiles while talking about the Gulf War and liberation of Kuwait, which began 20 years ago this week, during an interview Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2011, in Houston. Bush is bringing together his administrations key decision-makers to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the start of military operations to liberate Kuwait from occupation by Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. The event will be held Thursday at Texas A&M University, home of Bush's Presidential Library. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
HOUSTON (AP) — A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush’s health continues to improve and doctors are hopeful he can be moved out of intensive care at a Houston hospital in the next day or two.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Sunday that Bush’s wife, 91-year-old former first lady Barbara Bush, has decided to remain another night at the hospital, where she’s been recovering from bronchitis.

The 92-year-old former president has been in the hospital for a week being treated for breathing difficulties from pneumonia.

McGrath says the couple wants to make sure “they thank their well-wishers for their kindness, and especially their prayers.”

Their 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in American history.