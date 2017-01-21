Women’s March on Portland could be city’s biggest-ever

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Women’s March on Washington DC is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to the nation’s capital and hundreds of thousands more in cities across the US marching in solidarity.

If Saturday’s Women’s March on Portland draws the expected 45,000 or more participants, it could be the biggest demonstration the city has ever seen.

The march is a reaction to the election of Donald Trump, and nearly all of the forces at work to upset politics in the 2016 presidential race were also in play in organizing the Portland march: social media, race, gender, the urban-rural divide, generational concepts of feminism and, most of all, lots of people feeling like they weren’t being heard.

What is the Women’s March on Portland?

The march is one of eight events planned in the state to coincide with a nationally organized Washington D.C. Women’s March that reportedly will have 300 simultaneous marches in the country and another 60 marches in 40 countries. The march is not “anti-Trump,” according to organizers, but attendees are largely motivated by a resistance to the new president.

“We stand together,” reads the Women’s March mission statement, “recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”

When and where is it?

The main march is set for Saturday, Jan. 21, at noon, with a family-centered event beginning at 11 a.m. It will begin at Tom McCall Waterfront Park (near the Saturday Market) with speakers. The 2.2-mile route will start heading south on Naito Parkway, then up a few blocks to Southwest Ninth Avenue.



Elsewhere in the Pacific Northwest

In Seattle, organizers expect about 50,000 people at Saturday’s march. They say they want to connect people with one another and promote equity and social justice. Organizers have asked protesters to initially march in silence, saying that “our silence will be deafening.”

Events are also planned in Boise, Spokane and other cities.

The Portland Tribune and the Associated Press contributed to this report.