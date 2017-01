TUALATIN, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon State Police are investigating a fatal crash near I-205 and Stafford Road.

We’ve learned the crash was reported at 4:01 a.m. on Saturday.

A spokesperson with TVF&R reports the crash came in as an automobile versus pedestrian crash.

The interstate is closed and will likely remain closed for several hours.

OSP is investigating, but no additional details have been provided.

TVF&R said the patient who was injured died on scene and there was no medical transport.