Police search for missing 62-year-old Portland woman

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 62-year-old Northeast Portland woman who hasn’t been seen since Thursday.

Liz Bazzani was reported missing after she didn’t show up for work in the Pearl District Thursday morning, Portland Police Bureau said.

Her family told police they’re concerned for her welfare, and that she’s normally in regular contact with them.

Bazzani is described as 5’4″ tall, 100 pounds with white hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing green Ugg-style boots, flowy light-colored pajama pants and a blue sweater. She reportedly left all of her personal belongings at home.

Police don’t believe there’s any foul play involved in her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.