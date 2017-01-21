Photos: Streets packed for Women’s March on Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Women’s March on Portland was “easily” one of the city’s largest events, according to police who were out in full force Saturday to make sure the demonstration remained peaceful.

And it did, according to a tweet by Portland Police Bureau, which confirmed the event was 100% peaceful with no arrests made.

The Rose City’s march was just one of hundreds held around the country in a show of solidarity for women and those fighting for equal rights everywhere.

Thousands pack streets for Women's March on Portland. More than 50,000 people RSVP'd for the Women's March on Portland, January 21, 2017.