Photos: Women’s Marches take over cities across US

So many people turned out for Chicago's march that organizers had to cancel it

Protesters stream onto Independence Avenue at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
CHICAGO (AP) — Legions of women flooded streets and city squares from Sydney to South Carolina on Saturday, marching in solidarity as a show of empowerment and a stand against Donald Trump.

More than 600 “sister marches” took place across the country and abroad in conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington, which drew hundreds of thousands of women and men to the capital a day after Trump became president of the United States.

Turnout was bigger than expected at some events. In Chicago, organizers canceled a march through downtown for safety reasons because so many people showed up, and instead extended a rally at a park.

