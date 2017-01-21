Photos: Women’s Marches take over cities across US

CHICAGO (AP) — Legions of women flooded streets and city squares from Sydney to South Carolina on Saturday, marching in solidarity as a show of empowerment and a stand against Donald Trump.
More than 600 “sister marches” took place across the country and abroad in conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington, which drew hundreds of thousands of women and men to the capital a day after Trump became president of the United States.
Turnout was bigger than expected at some events. In Chicago, organizers canceled a march through downtown for safety reasons because so many people showed up, and instead extended a rally at a park.
Huge crowds across US cities for Women’s Marches
Huge crowds across US cities for Women’s Marches x
Latest Galleries
-
Bodies found in rubble of Hubbard house fire
-
Brazil therapy dogs
-
Top Oregon Photos of 2016
-
Remembering Debbie Reynolds 1932-2016
-
Remembering Carrie Fisher 1956-2016
-
Pet Walk
-
500 enjoy Christmas meal at Union Gospel Mission
-
Nico Serra’s new GRIT Freedom Chair
-
Top Pet Walk Forecast 2016
-
Jack Hardy’s 99th birthday