Photos: Women’s Marches take over cities across US

A sign is held aloft at a rally before a women's march of tens of thousands Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Seattle. Women across the Pacific Northwest marched in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington and to send a message in support of women's rights and other causes. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Demonstrators march Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Atlanta. Thousands of people marched through Atlanta one day after President Donald Trump's inauguration. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A man dressed as Abraham Lincoln stands with protestors at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Organizers of the Women's March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend the gathering. Other protests are expected in other U.S. cities. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A woman holds a sign amidst a sea of pink caps before a women's march Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Seattle. Women across the Pacific Northwest marched in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington and to send a message in support of women's rights and other causes. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

A man lifts a baby above the crowd before a women's march Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Seattle. Women across the Pacific Northwest marched in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington and to send a message in support of women's rights and other causes. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Protesters fill the streets of downtown Los Angeles as they gather for the Women's March against President Donald Trump Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Three women lead a group of more than a thousand people in the East Liberty section of Pittsburgh that are participating in one of the women's rights rallies being held across the country on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 to support what's expected to be a major protest in Washington. More than 100-thousand people are expected to attend what's being dubbed the Women's March on Washington. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Demonstrators march Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Atlanta. Thousands of people marched through Atlanta one day after President Donald Trump's inauguration. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Protesters cheer at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Demonstrators march across 42nd Street during a women's march, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in New York. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Nadia da Rosa, 15, from Providence, R.I., attends the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington, on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency. Thousands are massing on the National Mall for the Women's March, and they're gathering, too, in spots around the world. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz)

Thousands of people gather as they prepare to march in protest of President Donald Trump Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Philadelphia. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation.(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

Protesters stream onto Independence Avenue at the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Protesters gather at the stage for the Women's March on Washington during the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Demonstrators march across 42nd Street during a women's march, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in New York. The march is being held in solidarity with similar events taking place in Washington and around the nation. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Native American women singers and drummers lead a women's march of thousands as it arrives at the Seattle Center, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Seattle. Women across the Pacific Northwest marched in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington and to send a message in support of women's rights and other causes. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Demonstrators take part in the Women's March on London, following the Inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Saturday Jan. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Activists hold a banner that reads "Women's March against Fascism" during the Women's March rally in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The march was held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington, advocating women's rights and opposing Donald Trump's presidency. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)