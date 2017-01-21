Man arrested after loaded guns, drugs found in bar

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 32-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after officers who were doing a walk-through at a Northeast Portland bar found loaded handguns and baggies of cocaine, Portland Police Bureau said.

Officers reportedly conducted the walk through at Katie’s Backyard Bar on NE Sandy Boulevard based on possible gang activity.

Several people who were in the parking lot ran into the bar once police pulled up to the scene. Officers said they spotted several known gang members and associates.

Police seized 2 loaded handguns and 3 baggies with 2.5 ounces of cocaine.

Marcus Anthony Davis was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, manufacturing cocaine and possession of cocaine. He is also being held on a parole violation.

PPB’s Gang Enforcement Team is continuing its investigation. Anyone with information on the case should call 503.823.4106. or send GET an email.