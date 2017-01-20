November riot suspect arrested on Inauguration Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old was arrested on Inauguration Day for his alleged role in Portland’s anti-Trump protests following the presidential election in November 2016.

Officers received tips from the public that Billy Ellison was at Friday’s demonstration at Pioneer Courthouse Square, according to Portland Police Bureau.

He was arrested on 2 counts of interfering with public transportation.

Ellison reportedly had a torch, a large knife and a gas mask with extra filters when he was taken into custody, according to police.

He will be arraigned on Monday, January 23.