Portlanders send messages to President Trump

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People in the downtown Portland area shared their thoughts for President Donald Trump in the hours after he was inaugurated January 20, 2017. Here is a sampling:

Impeach him:

“I would like to see him get impeached really soon, and it does not matter to me if it’s Mike Pence or anybody else as long as it’s not that guy.”

Give him a chance

“You have to give him a chance. Let’s see what he can do. I believe that change is a-coming.”

Health care

“I hope he takes a good look at Obamacare and tries to figure something out for us, because I go to a clinic every single day. It that gets taken away, then I don’t know how I will pay for it.”

He might not be bad

“Give him a chance. He might not be as bad as everybody thinks he’s going to be.”

Keep your wits

“Keep your wits about you and be smart. Don’t do anything that’ll get you in trouble. Look out for your brother man. You know, we’re all in this together.”