Portlanders send messages to President Trump

Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
These Portlanders shared their messages and hopes for Donald Trump, January 20, 2017 (KOIN)
These Portlanders shared their messages and hopes for Donald Trump, January 20, 2017 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — People in the downtown Portland area shared their thoughts for President Donald Trump in the hours after he was inaugurated January 20, 2017. Here is a sampling:

Impeach him:

This man wants to see Donald Trump impeached as soon as possible, January 20, 2017 (KOIN)
This man wants to see Donald Trump impeached as soon as possible, January 20, 2017 (KOIN)

“I would like to see him get impeached really soon, and it does not matter to me if it’s Mike Pence or anybody else as long as it’s not that guy.”

Give him a chance

This man wants to give Donald Trump a chance to do well, January 20, 2017 (KOIN)
This man wants to give Donald Trump a chance to do well, January 20, 2017 (KOIN)

“You have to give him a chance. Let’s see what he can do. I believe that change is a-coming.”

Health care

This woman wants Donald Trump to make sure Americans have access to health care, January 20, 2017 (KOIN)
This woman wants Donald Trump to make sure Americans have access to health care, January 20, 2017 (KOIN)

“I hope he takes a good look at Obamacare and tries to figure something out for us, because I go to a clinic every single day. It that gets taken away, then I don’t know how I will pay for it.”

He might not be bad

This woman hopes Donald Trump is not as bad as everyone thinks he'll be, January 20, 2017 (KOIN)
This woman hopes Donald Trump is not as bad as everyone thinks he’ll be, January 20, 2017 (KOIN)

“Give him a chance. He might not be as bad as everybody thinks he’s going to be.”

Keep your wits

This man hopes Donald Trump keeps his wits about him, January 20, 2017 (KOIN)
This man hopes Donald Trump keeps his wits about him, January 20, 2017 (KOIN)

“Keep your wits about you and be smart. Don’t do anything that’ll get you in trouble. Look out for your brother man. You know, we’re all in this together.”

 