Photos: World protests Trump on Inauguration Day

From Portugal to Mexico and Poland, the world protested Trump's inauguration

The Associated Press
A man passes by graffiti depicting US President-elect Donald Trump vandalized with paint, in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Trump, the real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, will be sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters set fires and hurled bricks in a daylong assault on the city hosting Donald Trump’s inauguration, registering their rage against the new president in a series of clashes that led to more than 200 arrests. Police used pepper spray and stun grenades to prevent the chaos from spilling into Trump’s formal procession and evening balls.

