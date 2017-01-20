Photos: Anti-Trump Inauguration Day Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Downtown Portland businesses prepared for anti-Trump protests on Friday evening by boarding up windows and hiring private security.
Local business leaders recall riots in November 2016 after President Donald Trump was elected. Fires were set, windows were broken, and property was vandalized.
This weekend, they’re hoping to avoid that by preparing ahead of time.
Check out some photos of the preparation in our gallery below:
Inauguration Day 2017 Portland protesters
Inauguration Day 2017 Portland protesters x
