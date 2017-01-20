Milwaukie’s Mikel Bremner wrestles toward title

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KOIN) – For the last two years, Mikel Bremner has represented Milwaukie High School at the state wrestling tournament.

But there’s still one thing missing from his resume: a state title.

“It would be everything that I’ve worked for the past four years,” said Bremner. “It’s been my goal since [I was a] freshman [year] to win state. [It would] be awesome.”

“One of the things I think that makes Mikel unique and special is that he’s a quiet guy, he doesn’t say a whole lot, but he just shows through his leadership [and] through his actions [what he can do in wrestling],” Brian Duhrkoop, Milwaukie’s varsity wrestling coach, said.

“Whenever it’s, ‘hey, let’s get to work,’ he’s the first one to do it. He’s [always at practice] early and he doesn’t cut any reps. He does all his reps [and] all his sets. [He really] does everything to a tee.”

“He definitely helps me work harder in practice,” Bryant Smith, a sophomore wrestler at Milwaukie, said. “Sometimes if I’m slacking off, he’s working hard so then I start working hard.”

“Academically it’s been making honor roll all four years,” said Bremner when asked about his biggest achievements during high school. “[When you’re talking about] sports, [it’s] probably making it to state. My sophomore year was my thing when I really said that I could be good at this sport if I put everything into it.”

“I think one of the most important things that makes Mikel unique too – and I think sometimes people don’t notice – is his humbleness,” said Duhrkoop. “And he seems to be one of those kind of athletes that respects other athletes, regardless of how successful he is.”

And as Bremner sets his sights on a state crown, he sends this message to other student-athletes:

“I want to show them that hard work does pay off,” said Bremner. “That’s what our coaches drill into our minds every day. If you work hard and put everything you’ve got into it, you’re going to come out successful in the end. That’s not just for wrestling, that’s a life lesson.”

“With Mikel I think going to college [is very realistic]. Obviously he’s got the grades, he’s got the work ethic [and] he’s got family to support him,” said Duhrkoop. “I think the sky’s the limit as long as he wants to put his mind to it.”