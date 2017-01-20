Milwaukie teen with autism missing after school

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a 17-year-old autistic boy who reportedly didn’t come home from school on Friday.

Robert Matthew Bryan — who goes by Matthew — usually comes home from classes at Milwaukie High School around 4:30 p.m., Milwaukie Police Dept. said.

He was last seen wearing a red and black checkered flannel hoodie, a white-striped shirt and blue jeans with a grey or black backpack. He is 5’9″ and 120 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Bryan is autistic and needs to take his medications, which he doesn’t have with him, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 503.786.7500.