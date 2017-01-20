Majority of earlier Trump protestors won’t be prosecuted

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office has dismissed nearly all of the cases against people arrested or cited during the protests after the election of Donald Trump in November.

The Oregonian / OregonLive first reported the decision by the DA’s Office on Thursday.

Records obtained by KOIN 6 News shows that the DA’s Office filed noticed back on Dec. 6 that the majority of the cases would be not prosecuted.

KOIN 6 News has obtained a copy of a letter that was sent out to one defendants’ attorneys after the DA’s decision.

“We received notification from the District Attorney that they have declined prosecution of your client…”

Many of the trials were scheduled for Feb. 2017 and had been assigned to Judge Edward J. Jones.

In November, the police bureau arrested more than 100 people for violating laws including disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, attempted assault on a peace officer and other criminal charges.

Police and prosecutors made the mutual decision to file a “no complaint” at the time of many of the defendants’ arraignment. At the time, police said the sheer number of arrests during the protests was “an exceptional event and the charges being ‘no complainted’ (was) not unexpected and is a procedural matter given the extensive amount of work left to do in these cases.”

Nearly all of those arrested back in November received traffic citations for violating failing to obey a police officer. Most of those cases were dismissed.

In its report, the Oregonian spoke to Multnomah County Chief Deputy District Attorney Kirsten Snowden who said, “I don’t want people to have a false impression that ‘It’s OK if I sit in front of this train or bus. Nothing is going to happen.'”

Using an electronic database, KOIN 6 News was able to identify 6 cases, from the names released by police, which ended in convictions. Those who were convicted appeared to have pled guilty or no contest and were ordered to pay a fine. Four cases appear to be pending trial and no formal dismissal notice has been filed.

Mateen Abdul Shaheed, who is accused of felony first-degree criminal mischief after smashing out car windows, remains in custody. A trial date has not been set.

Gavin Scott Hotchkiss, who remains in custody as well, is charged with felony riot. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Inauguration Day.