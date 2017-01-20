Gresham police investigating death

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) – Detectives assigned the Gresham Police Department are investigating a death.

A police spokesperson said the officers were dispatched to the area of East Burnside and Southeast 176th Place shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday to conduct an investigation. Specific details of the initial call for help have not been disclosed.

A short time after police arrived on scene, they asked for paramedics to respond.

Crews determined that the subject who needed medical attention was deceased. Detectives are in the very early stages of their investigation and additional details are expected to be released on Friday.

Southeast 176th Place in between East Burnside and Southeast Pine Street is closed.