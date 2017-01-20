Car hits light pole, sheared in half in Tangent

TANGENT, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a car that was sheared in half after hitting a light pole was rushed to the hospital after a late Thursday crash.

The Tangent Fire Department said they went to the scene of the crash just after 10 p.m. Thursday at 31700 Highway 34. The driver was the only person in the car.

Paramedics from Albany arrived and took the driver to an area hospital. The driver’s condition has not been released at this time.

