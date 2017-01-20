Anti-Trump protests begin in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — About 200 protesters gathered on the Capitol steps in Olympia, Washington, carrying signs that included “Resist Trump” and “Not My President.”

Protests and rallies following President Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday were also scheduled for later in the day in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.

Protests rallies and marches are scheduled in Portland and Seattle as Donald Trump is inaugurated as the nation’s 45th president.

In Seattle, a student walkout at Seattle Central was planned for noon Friday, along with a rally through the city for immigrant and refugee rights later in the afternoon. And an evening rally is planned at Westlake Park downtown.

In Portland there’s a noon student walkout at Portland State University, as well as a flag-burning event to be staged at Pioneer Courthouse Square in the afternoon. Friday evening afternoon and evening a large protest was scheduled in downtown Portland that is expected to draw thousands.

TriMet announced they will alter and may suspend service in the downtown core. TriMet officials clarified earlier statements Thursday that seemed to indicate they would suspend service over safety concerns.

The Starbucks location at Pioneer Courthouse Square will be closing at 7 p.m. Friday. The Nordstrom’s store in Pioneer Courthouse Square also boarded up their windows early on Inauguration Day in preparation of the protests.

Also, Fox Tower Regal Cinema in downtown Portland will close and lock its doors at 3 p.m. Friday in anticipation of the protest disruption.

Portland Public Schools announced they would release students from MLC and Lincoln at 2 p.m. Bus schedules will be adjusted, all athletic and after-school activities are cancelled.

Protests began in Washington DC ahead of the Inaugural Parade with President Trump and his famiily.