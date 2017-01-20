5 arrested during Portland Inauguration Day protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five people were arrested during Inauguration Day protests Friday in downtown Portland, according to Portland Police Bureau.
The planned protest started out peacefully, but the tone of the event changed when police said protesters began throwing “rocks, bottles, flares and unknown liquids” at officers who blocked them from walking onto local bridges.
Nicholas Martin Johnson, 21, was arrested on the Burnside Bridge for second-degree disorderly conduct.
Rosemary Vera Tustin, 30, and Craig Allen Hasty, 45, were arrested at W Burnside Street and 2nd Avenue, also on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct.
Travis Allen Martin, 18, was arrested at SW 5th Avenue and Yamhill Street for second-degree disorderly conduct and harassment.
Matthew Ray McGaugh, 41, was arrested in the same area for second-degree disorderly conduct.
Johnson, Tustin, Hasty and Martin will be arraigned in 2 weeks. They were booked into Multnomah County Jail.
McGaugh was issued a citation in lieu of custody, police said.