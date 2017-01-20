5 arrested during Portland Inauguration Day protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Five people were arrested during Inauguration Day protests Friday in downtown Portland, according to Portland Police Bureau.

The planned protest started out peacefully, but the tone of the event changed when police said protesters began throwing “rocks, bottles, flares and unknown liquids” at officers who blocked them from walking onto local bridges.

Inauguration Day 2017 Portland protesters View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Police in riot gear block anti-Trump protesters in downtown Portland, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Officers use tear gas against anti-Trump protesters in downtown Portland, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Police in riot gear during an anti-Trump protest on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters march through downtown Portland on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Portland police pepper sprayed protesters at the Burnside Bridge, January 20, 2017 (KOIN) Portland police pepper sprayed protesters at the Burnside Bridge, January 20, 2017 (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate in downtown Portland on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters march through downtown Portland on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters march through downtown Portland on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters march through downtown Portland on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) An anti-Trump protester graffitis the Starbucks at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters march through downtown Portland on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters dance in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Portland Police block the Morrison Bridge from anti-Trump protesters, January 20,, 2017 (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters march through downtown Portland on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters trying to walk onto the Burnside Bridge on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters march through Portland on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters march through Portland on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters burned American flags in downtown Portland on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters burned American flags in downtown Portland on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters burned American flags in downtown Portland on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters burned American flags in downtown Portland on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters burned American flags in downtown Portland on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters burned American flags in downtown Portland on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters burned American flags in downtown Portland on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters burned American flags in downtown Portland on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters burned American flags in downtown Portland on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters gathered at PSU on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters gathered at PSU on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Anti-Trump protesters gathered at PSU on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Portland anti-Trump protesters started burning flags in Pioneer Courthouse Square, January 20, 2017 (KOIN) Protesters have begun to gather at Pioneer Courthouse Square. January 20, 2017, (KOIN) Portland anti-Trump protesters started burning flags in Pioneer Courthouse Square, January 20, 2017 (KOIN) Protesters have begun to gather at Pioneer Courthouse Square. January 20, 2017, (KOIN) Downtown businesses prepare for anti-Trump protests on Friday evening by boarding up windows. January 20, 2017, (KOIN) Downtown businesses prepare for anti-Trump protests on Friday evening by boarding up windows. January 20, 2017, (KOIN) Downtown businesses prepare for anti-Trump protests on Friday evening by boarding up windows. January 20, 2017, (KOIN) Protesters have begun to gather at Pioneer Courthouse Square. January 20, 2017, (KOIN) Protesters hold signs before an anti-Trump rally on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2017. (KOIN) Downtown businesses prepare for anti-Trump protests on Friday evening by boarding up windows. January 20, 2017, (KOIN) Downtown businesses prepare for anti-Trump protests on Friday evening by boarding up windows. January 20, 2017, (KOIN) Downtown businesses prepare for anti-Trump protests on Friday evening by boarding up windows. January 20, 2017, (KOIN)

Nicholas Martin Johnson, 21, was arrested on the Burnside Bridge for second-degree disorderly conduct.

Rosemary Vera Tustin, 30, and Craig Allen Hasty, 45, were arrested at W Burnside Street and 2nd Avenue, also on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Travis Allen Martin, 18, was arrested at SW 5th Avenue and Yamhill Street for second-degree disorderly conduct and harassment.

Matthew Ray McGaugh, 41, was arrested in the same area for second-degree disorderly conduct.

Johnson, Tustin, Hasty and Martin will be arraigned in 2 weeks. They were booked into Multnomah County Jail.

McGaugh was issued a citation in lieu of custody, police said.