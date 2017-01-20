2 arrested out of state for Casa Diablo shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two men have been arrested on warrants stemming from the November 16 shooting outside the Casa Diablo strip club, KOIN 6 News has learned.

We’ve learned that a secret indictment was filed earlier this year against Ahad Shaukak Ali Hasan and Jamaal Marquice Lambert. The grand jury accuses both men of two counts each of attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Hasan was arrested in Las Vegas on January 13 and remains in the Clark County, Nevada jail. He is being held on a fugitive complaint out of Oregon. Lambert was arrested in Arizona on Jan. 12 and is being held at the Maricopa Jail.

According to police, the shooting was reported Wednesday November 16, 2016, at 2:30 a.m.outside the Casa Diablo strip club, located at 2839 Northwest St. Helens Road.

Officers arrived in the area and located evidence of gunfire in the parking lot and the street. Three parked cars in the lot were struck by gunfire.

Police believe the shooting was gang related but have offered no additional information.

It remains unknown when Lambert and Hasan will be brought back to Oregon.

Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to gangs@portlandoregon.gov.