TriMet won’t run downtown on Friday due to protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet will suspend services in downtown Portland on Friday afternoon due to safety concerns with scheduled anti-Trump protests in the area, officials say.

The announcement came on Thursday morning after a number of protests were scheduled in response to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

TriMet officials will release more details about the service suspension at a news conference at 12:45 p.m. KOIN 6 News will have a crew there and bring you the latest information as soon as possible.