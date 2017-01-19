Shamrock Run new courses avoids downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The upcoming Shamrock Run in March won’t run through downtown Portland because, Run Oregon said, there is a severe police staffing issue.

This year’s run on March 19 is scheduled to leave from Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland. The routes for the 5k, 8k, the half-marathon and the 15k are all different.

The 5k will head south on Naito while the 8k will head north. The half-marathon and the 15k will reverse their courses and avoid the downtown highrises.

