Students march downtown to protest Betsy DeVos



PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Students, teachers and parents gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square Thursday afternoon to protest Donald Trump’s secretary of education pick, Betsy DeVos.

The Portland Student Action Network is behind the peaceful protest. They are demonstrating to show their opposition to the nomination of DeVos. They say she is unqualified for the position.

DeVos is a businesswoman known for supporting voucher programs for schools.

Between 50 and 100 marched downtown. Organizers don’t plan to block traffic Thursday evening, they just want to make their voices heard.

As the made their way toward the waterfront, the crowd chanted “our schools are not for sale.”

A KOIN 6 Crew is following along for the latest.

Student protesters marching to south waterfront opposing Betsy DeVoss nomination #koin6news pic.twitter.com/WW0zi2L0EA — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) January 20, 2017