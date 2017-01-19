Students march downtown to protest Betsy DeVos

The demonstrators don't intend to block traffic

The Portland Student Action Network organized a demonstration against Betsy DeVos in Pioneer Courthouse Square on January 19, 2017. (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Students, teachers and parents gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square Thursday afternoon to protest Donald Trump’s secretary of education pick, Betsy DeVos.

The Portland Student Action Network is behind the peaceful protest. They are demonstrating to show their opposition to the nomination of DeVos. They say she is unqualified for the position.

DeVos is a businesswoman known for supporting voucher programs for schools.

Between 50 and 100 marched downtown. Organizers don’t plan to block traffic Thursday evening, they just want to make their voices heard.

As the made their way toward the waterfront, the crowd chanted “our schools are not for sale.”

In this Nov. 19, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump and Betsy DeVos pose for photographs at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster, N.J. Trump has chosen charter school advocate DeVos as Education Secretary in his administration. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
