OR budget framework proposes education, health care cuts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new budget framework for the 2017-2019 biennium released on Thursday details proposed cuts to areas like education and health care to help Oregon deal with its $1.8 billion budget gap.

The Ways & Means Co-Chairs presented the framework to legislators in Salem and detailed how the state’s incoming revenue is 8% lower than what is needed to fund programs at their current levels. This was attributed to rising costs, new voter-approved programs and Oregon’s existing revenue structure.

Officials said cutting state support in some areas could also trigger a reduction in federal funding, creating a much greater loss to programs than detailed below.

The framework proposed the following cuts:

Education:

K-12

Budget – $7.8 billion

Deficit – $212 million

Despite an expected $74 million influx from marijuana tax revenue, K-12 schools are more than $200 million below existing levels. Education budgeting decisions are made locally, so cuts will be decided from district to district. They could include teacher layoffs, large class sizes, cut school days, reduction to extracurricular programs and cuts to support staff including counselors and librarians.

Community Colleges and Higher Education

Budget – $1.99 billion

Deficit – $28.8 million

Cuts in this area could include a reduction in staff at the Higher Education Coordinating Commission, the Sports Action Lottery Program and general support for community colleges and public universities. This might cause higher tuition costs, cuts to research centers, declining support for the Oregon Promise program and more.

Other Education (early learning, youth development, special education aid)

Budget – $827.3 million

Deficit – $116.9 million

Cuts in this area could include reductions in funding for early learning, grant-in-aid programs and existing CTE programs.

Health Care and Human Services

Budget – $2.3 billion

Deficit – $881.5 million

Health insurance coverage or critical medical services for 355,000 Oregonians covered by the Oregon Health Plan could be cut. Mental health care, school-based health centers and family planning services could also see reductions. While the current deficit could be reduced by about $250 million through savings from a hospital assessment from the 2015-2017 biennium, it wouldn’t be enough to prevent more than 70% of the budget cuts named above.

Department of Human Services

Budget – $2.99 billion

Deficit – $285 million

All DHS departments would feel some sort of program reductions. Children in the child welfare system and seniors and families living in poverty would be affected by cuts that could include staff reductions, slashing state funding of TANF and employment related day care.

Public Safety

Budget – $2.49 billion

Deficit – $80.1 million

Closing the 50-bed North Coast Youth Correctional Facility, reduction of more than 175 community treatment beds across Oregon for OYA youth and slashes to funding for drug treatment programs are all possibilities for budget cuts in this area.

The following areas also have deficits and could face budget cuts:

Judicial – Deficit $26.1 million

Economic Development – Deficit $7.4 million

Natural Resources – Deficit $9 million

Transportation – Deficit $29.4 million

Consumer and Business Services – Deficit $400,000

Administrative – Deficit $13.5 million

Legislative – Deficit $3.9 million