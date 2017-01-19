NE Portland water main break evacuates 40 homes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A water main break in Northeast Portland forced the evacuation of about 40 homes in the area late Wednesday night.

The 8-inch cast iron pipe, installed in 1928 at NE 82nd and Prescott, broke and flooded streets in the area. This water main break is the 72nd water main break since the first of the year, according to the Portland Water Bureau. That is a lot more than normal, officials said. Annually, the bureau deals with about 200 water main breaks.

Crews remain on the scene doing repairs.