Hood River-to-Troutdale still shut down by ice

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures are slowly warming, but I-84 remains closed by ice between Troutdale and Hood River, about 36 hours after ODOT officials shut it down.

At 5 a.m., the temperature in Hood River was 34, so the ice may start to melt but very slowly. However, that is decidedly warmer than it was Wednesday morning, when temps were in the teens.

Residents and travelers remain stuck by what is essentially an ice skating rink. Truck drivers remain on the side of the road merely waiting for the chance to get moving again.

Here is a look at the ICE on top of the snow in Hood River. It is making for dangerous conditions. @KOINNews #koin6news #hoodriver pic.twitter.com/1wBWwlNqht — Claire Anderson (@ClaireKOIN) January 19, 2017

According to Trip Check I-84 is still closed from Troutdale to Hood River. Ice Storm Warning has expired & temps around 32F. Much warmer! pic.twitter.com/FpboJO6onN — Claire Anderson (@ClaireKOIN) January 19, 2017