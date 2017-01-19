Arrest made in Vancouver strip mall arson, homicide

Amy Hooser was found dead in the rubble of the fire

The fire destroyed a convenience store and a barbershop. JAnuary 15, 2017, (Paul Smith)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN)  — A man has been arrested in connection with the arson and homicide at the Oasis Market in Vancouver.

Mitchell Heng, 21, was arrested on charges of murder, arson and robbery in the first degree, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Amy Hooser in an undated Facebook photo. The death of the 47-year-old Vancouver resident is being investigated as a homicide, January 17, 2017
Mother of 3 Amy Hooser, 47, was found dead in the rubble of the building after it was destroyed by fire on Sunday, January 15. She died of smoke inhalation and blunt force trauma, according to the Clark County Major Crimes unit.

Hooser was the supervisor at the Texaco Station in the strip mall on 134th and Fourth Plain Blvd. where the convenience store and a barbershop were destroyed by the early morning fire.

 

 