8-inch water main breaks in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A water main break in Northeast Portland left about 40 homes in the area late Wednesday night without service.

The 8-inch cast iron pipe, installed in 1928 at NE 82nd and Prescott, broke and flooded streets in the area. This water main break is the 72nd water main break since the first of the year, according to the Portland Water Bureau. That is a lot more than normal, officials said. Annually, the bureau deals with about 200 water main breaks.

Crews remain on the scene doing repairs.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story stated 40 homes were evacuated by this water main break. That is not correct. KOIN apologizes for the misstatement.