2 arrested in Wood Village after stolen credit card tip

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two alleged burglars were arrested in Wood Village on Wednesday morning thanks to a stolen card notification from the victim police say they took a credit card and other items from.

Brooke R. Bearman, 18, of Gresham and Paul W. Roys, 39, (a transient) were booked into the Washington County Jail on suspicion of burglary and identity theft, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

At 7:50 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex on Southwest Valeria View Drive in Beaverton. A couple thieves had entered a residence through an unlocked glass sliding door and stolen a wallet, credit cards and a briefcase, authorities say.

While speaking with officers, the victim informed them one of the cards had just been used at a Walmart in Wood Village. Officers contacted the store, and the burglary suspects were still there. They were eventually taken into custody.

Through subsequent investigation, police said they learned Bearman and Roys had committed other burglaries in Beaverton and Gresham by targeting retirement communities late at night or early in the morning. They would look for residences with unlocked doors to enter. Police said many of their crimes were committed while the victims were asleep in their residence.