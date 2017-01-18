White City man dies trying to save dogs from house fire

WHITE CITY, Ore. (AP) – A White City man has died after pulling his wife and niece from their blazing home and then returning inside to rescue their dogs.

The Mail Tribune reports that according to a fundraising website for the family, James A. “Jimmy” Nickerson III died Saturday after pulling his wife and niece from the burning home. He reportedly went back into the house to rescue three dogs, one of which survived.

Crews arrived minutes after a next door neighbor called to report the fire and found the top floor of the house, where Nickerson had gone, engulfed in flames. Jackson County Fire District 3 spokeswoman Ashley Lara says the blaze was “not survivable.”

The niece sustained burns over 45 percent of her body and is being treated in Sacramento, California. Nickerson’s wife is being treated at a Medford hospital.