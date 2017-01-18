The Slants get their day in the Supreme Court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland-based rock group The Slants gets their day in court Wednesday. The Supreme Court.

The group has spent years locked in a First Amendment battle with the government, which refuses to register a trademark for the band’s name because it’s considered offensive to Asians.

That fight will play out Wednesday in the nation’s highest court as the justices consider whether a law barring disparaging trademarks violates the band’s free-speech rights.

This case is also important for other entities — like the Washington Redskins — whose trademark was canceled by the federal government after a finding that it was disparaging to Native Americans.

“Almost a quarter of my life has been spent in court over this name because I decided to name a band called The Slants,” group founder SimonTam told CBS News. The 35-year-old founded the all-Asian band in 2006, and the name was a key part of the group’s message.

“We have an outdated, obscure racial slur that we want to flip on its head and turn it into something powerful,” Tam told CBS News. “I was ridiculed as a kid for having slanted eyes. Now I’m saying it’s something I can be proud of, not something to be ashamed of.”

In 2015, The Slants lost a battle when the federal appeals court refused to overturn a decision by the U.S Patent and Trademark Office to not grant a trademark on their name.

Tam, the bass player and manager for The Slants, told KOIN 6 News he totally disagreed with the ruling.

“When you talk about the law, they say the only opinion that matters is that of the Asian community,” he said at that time. “Well, everyone in my band is Asian and we play for hundreds of Asian-American events throughout North America.”

He said the trademark office lawyers “have not talked to a single Asian-American about our case, so they’re making a lot of assumptions here about what our community actually believes.”

Their music, he said, is Chinatown Dance Rock. “It’s kind of like this ’80s inpsired synth rock with Asian-American influences,” he told KOIN 6 News.

CBS News reports First Amendment lawyer Megan Brown points to other bands that refer to race in their name whose trademarks have been approved — like NWA and Uncle Kracker – as proof the government’s definition of what may be offensive is inconsistent.

A divided federal appeals court handed the band a victory four years later, ruling that the law prohibiting offensive trademarks is unconstitutional.

“Whatever our personal feelings about the mark at issue here, or other disparaging marks, the First Amendment forbids government regulators to deny registration because they find the speech likely to offend others,” Judge Kimberly Moore said for the majority.

As for the Slants, the band just released a new song called “From the Heart” about the upcoming case. Tam says it’s “like an open letter to the trademark office saying we’re not going to give up, we’re going to continue fighting for what’s ours.”

The song is on the band’s latest album “The Band Who Must Not Be Named.”

Tam told CBS that if the Supreme Court rules against the band, they won’t change their name — but it will be harder without a trademark to get signed with a record label or protect their brand.

Both CBS News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.