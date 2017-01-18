Small businesses hope to bounce back from storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The recent winter storms that have brought Portland to its knees have taken a toll on small businesses and restaurants in the area.

That’s why a group of shop owners on Mississippi Ave. are pulling together to bring back customers with winter fatigue.

Traffic has been light at the Black Wagon children’s boutique and for the first time in 11 years, owner Sarah Shaoul had to tell her employees they shouldn’t come in.

“Wednesday we just had to close, we had no choice,” Shaoul said. “When customers can’t get to you, you know, you can’t get sales. And I know it’s the same in the restaurant community too.”

Shaoul came up with the idea for people to buy gift certificates for participating businesses now, and get a discount later when you send them. Business owners hope this deal, plus community support, will pull them out of a financial hole left by the winter weather.

“Were calling it Portland Supports Small Business through Winter Weather,” Shaoul said. “It’s not very sexy, but it’s direct to the point.”

Lilly Tolesson, the owner of Radar, the restaurant across the street is in on the deal because she faced the same problems with weather. She said they closed Monday because of weather for the first time since they opened and they are feeling the pinch too.

“It’s a really difficult decision to close for a day,” Tolesson said.

The idea picked up so much steam that now more than 80 businesses are participating. Shaoul says hopefully it will help local shops and their employees whether the financial storm that came with the one from Mother Nature.

“It’s really really important for us as communities can come together and support each other right now,” Shaoul said. “Small business is the engine of the Portland economy, collectively we employ the most people, more than any other business.”