Slain mom of 3 ‘had blonde jokes for days’

Amy Hooser was found inside the rubble of a burned convenience store

Eileen Park and KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Amy Hooser in an undated Facebook photo. The death of the 47-year-old Vancouver resident is being investigated as a homicide, January 17, 2017
Amy Hooser in an undated Facebook photo. The death of the 47-year-old Vancouver resident is being investigated as a homicide, January 17, 2017

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Clark County deputies investigating the homicide of a 47-year-old mother of 3 told KOIN 6 News they hope to release of picture of the suspect soon.

Amy Marie Hooser was a supervisor at the Texaco Station located in the strip mall at 134th Avenue and Fourth Plain that burned to the ground in the early morning of January 15. A barbershop and convenience store were destroyed by the fire.

A Google Street View of what the convenience store and barbershop in Vancouver before it was burned to the ground on January 15, 2017
A Google Street View of what the convenience store and barbershop in Vancouver before it was burned to the ground on January 15, 2017

The Vancouver woman died of smoke inhalation and blunt force trauma, the Clark County Major Crimes unit said, and her death was deemed a homicide.

Her friend, Scott Spencer, told KOIN 6 News she would open the station around 5 a.m. on Sundays. The fire began around 5:30 a.m.

A fire destroyed a convenience store and a barbershop in Vancouver. The body of Amy Hooser was found inside, January 15, 2017, (KOIN)
A fire destroyed a convenience store and a barbershop in Vancouver. The body of Amy Hooser was found inside, January 15, 2017, (KOIN)

Spencer went to the site Wednesday and added to a growing memorial.

“I miss her a lot,” he told KOIN 6 News. “She was very likable, very funny. She had blonde jokes for days.”

Her red car — “her pride and joy,” Spencer said — remains parked at the Texaco station.

No suspects have yet been publicly identified, but Spencer said he thinks “it was somebody that knew her, somebody that was upset.”

Amy Hooser in an undated Facebook photo. The death of the 47-year-old Vancouver resident is being investigated as a homicide, January 17, 2017
Amy Hooser in an undated Facebook photo. The death of the 47-year-old Vancouver resident is being investigated as a homicide, January 17, 2017