Slain mom of 3 ‘had blonde jokes for days’

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Clark County deputies investigating the homicide of a 47-year-old mother of 3 told KOIN 6 News they hope to release of picture of the suspect soon.

Amy Marie Hooser was a supervisor at the Texaco Station located in the strip mall at 134th Avenue and Fourth Plain that burned to the ground in the early morning of January 15. A barbershop and convenience store were destroyed by the fire.

The Vancouver woman died of smoke inhalation and blunt force trauma, the Clark County Major Crimes unit said, and her death was deemed a homicide.

Her friend, Scott Spencer, told KOIN 6 News she would open the station around 5 a.m. on Sundays. The fire began around 5:30 a.m.

Spencer went to the site Wednesday and added to a growing memorial.

“I miss her a lot,” he told KOIN 6 News. “She was very likable, very funny. She had blonde jokes for days.”

Her red car — “her pride and joy,” Spencer said — remains parked at the Texaco station.

No suspects have yet been publicly identified, but Spencer said he thinks “it was somebody that knew her, somebody that was upset.”