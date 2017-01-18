Parents and kids glad school back in session

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of kids in the Portland area returned to school Wednesday after some unscheduled days off because of the insane weather that settled over Oregon.

The snow days required adjustments for parents — and for kids, who seemed happy to get back in class.

Michele Steward and her son Avery were glad Grout Elementary in Southeast Portland was back in session. Asked if he was getting tired of hanging around the house, Avery said, “Yeah.”

Michele said she works from home. “We were about to start a parent group just to trade off kids, but I’m glad they opened back up.”

She admitted multitasking “gets pretty distracting maintaining professionalism when there is a 5-year-old in the house.”

Kids also resumed class across town in Beaverton.

KOIN 6 News asked if there’s any magical thing teachers, parents and administrators can do to get kids back into the groove of school when they’ve been essentially out of school for the last month.

Maureen Wheeler with Beaverton Schools said she thinks “it’s important for kids get back into the routine of sleep, nutrition, and quiet time to have space to read — but getting back into a routine is the main thing.”