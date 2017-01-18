Mayor Wheeler speaks on upcoming PDX Trump protests

Related Coverage Trump protests slated for Portland, US

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is set to speak Wednesday afternoon on the city’s plans for upcoming President-elect Donald Trump inauguration protests.

The inauguration is set for Friday, and protests are scheduled for this weekend.

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States will bring protesters to cities across the country, including Portland.

Thursday — the day before the inauguration — students will rally at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Then on Inauguration Day, another protest at Pioneer Courthouse Square has already gathered an RSVP from 9000 people.

Saturday is a woman’s march through downtown Portland, and already 31,000 people said they would attend the Portland event. That’s being held in conjunction with a number of women’s marches across the US.

A silent protest

A silent protest by “Oregonians of good will” is scheduled to roll through the streets of Portland beginning at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The event is designed to focus on hate speech, hate crimes and racial profiling that may happen during the Trump Administration.

Silent protesters will gather at Congregation Beth Israel, 1972 NW Flanders Street. They’ll hold a brief interfaith service and then silently march to Pioneer Courthouse Square for an hour-long silent prayer and meditation.

In November 2016 when Trump was elected, several days of protesting took place in Portland, with some turning violent.