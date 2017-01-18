Many may lean on food bank after storm prevents work

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Things are starting to get back to normal in the Portland area after a week of extreme winter weather.

Schools are open again and roads are clearing up, but many Oregonians are wondering how they will make ends meet as their paychecks suffered from the storms.

Myrna Jensen, a spokesperson for the Oregon Food Bank, says this may be the first time that some people will have to come to the food bank and its partners for help.

For hourly workers, the time missed has been a hardship. Jensen says when people are short on money, they’ll cut food out of the budget before bills because there is a safety net there.

The storm has prevented many local food pantries from opening because volunteers were snowed in.

“When food is sitting in my warehouse, it’s not feeding anyone,”Jensen said. “It’s not a crisis, but it’s also not a good thing. We want to make sure this food gets out to the people who need it.”

Jensen says 3 of the biggest reasons people have been missing work is because they’ve had to stay home with their kids, their cars couldn’t get through the snow and ice or they were taking unreliable public transportation.