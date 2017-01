PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after stabbing a 3-inch wound across the front of another man’s neck in McMinnville Wednesday night.

According to McMinnville Police, Marvin Leroy Smith, 59, allegedly stabbed the 30-year-old victim in the parking lot of a Burger King on 99W. Smith was taken into custody and faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and assault. He is being held on $157,500 bail.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.