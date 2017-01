PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A landslide closed the westbound lanes of West Burnside Street on Wednesday evening, officials say.

Crews told KOIN the landslide stretches about 80 yards and could get worse.

The road has been closed from NW 23rd Ave. to NW Skyline Blvd., and road crews set up barricades to keep the public a safe distance away.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Westbound lanes will be closed through the Thursday morning commute, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

West Burnside Street closed from NW 23rd to Skyline due to landslide. Follow @PBOTinfo for updates. #pdxtst #pdxtraffic — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 19, 2017