From Coast to Gorge, heavy weather hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From the Oregon coast to the Gorge, there was heavy weather in various forms.

The various issues created a patchwork of closures and delays for schools and school districts. Some are open, some are delayed, some are closed. I-84 remains closed between Troutdale and Hood River from a crippling ice storm. But some roads are beginning to see relief from the icepack and snow buildup from the past week.

In Rockaway Beach in Tillamook County, a flood warning was in effect. County officials said roads remained opened early Wednesday and they’ve been handling it well so far, but the winds are very blustery.

Throughout Portland, temperatures are above freezing and rain is falling. That is melting the snow but creating the potential for urban flooding. In the metro, the temps will reach about 47 and the rain should end Wednesday night.

And in the Columbia River Gorge, freezing rain continues to fall in Hood River. Ice is accumulating on everything, creating the potential for power outages and tree snapping.

Flood Watch, High Wind Warning, Coastal Flood Advisory, Ice Storm Warning, Winter Storm Warning…we've got it all in Oregon! #koin6news pic.twitter.com/JGGZQ3lCji — Sally Showman (@SallyKOIN) January 18, 2017