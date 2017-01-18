Father of sons in fatal crash: ‘Every day is precious’

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — A Clark County family is struggling after both of their sons were hurt in a deadly crash on the way to back to their college.

One of the brothers is now paralyzed from the waist down.

John and Justin Crawford went to Hockinson High School, but they are both at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The two brothers were trying to head back to WSU for class on January 14 when the crash took place. They were passengers in a sport utility vehicle that rolled over in a multi-car crash on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.

Their fraternity brother, 19-year-old passenger Dashiell Mortell, died at the scene.

The boys’ father told KOIN 6 News 18-year-old John will be paralyzed from his belly button down.

He said all the prayers from the community have reinforced something.

“That every day is precious. Every moment is precious. Love your kids and take care of them,” said Jim Crawford.

The crash has again raised concerns over WSU’s winter weather policy. The University, by its own admission, almost never closes school, even in adverse weather.

Justin Crawford, 21, was a front passenger and has serious injuries to his neck and ear.

The brothers are sharing a room at Harborview and are being visited by friends from Hockinson and WSU.

Their GoFundMe site has raised more than $40,000. Supporters have a goal of $100,000 for John’s long-term care.

Jim Crawford said he is overwhelmed at the outpouring of support.

“And I just want to thank everyone for that,” he said.

One day after the Crawfords’ crash, another WSU student, 20-year-old Rachel Pomeroy, died in a crash on Highway 26. She was also driving back for the start of school.

There’s an online petition calling on state officials to improve the roads leading in and out of Pullman.

WSU officials have been defending their decision not to postpone the start of class, even in wintry weather.

Jim Crawford has his own opinion on the policy.

“I do have some feelings, but I’d rather keep those to myself at this time.”