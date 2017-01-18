Clatsop County woman missing since January 10

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 23-year-old woman who was last seen on January 10.

Brianna Judge has brown hair, blue eyes and is about 5’3” tall and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing calf-high boots, blue jeans and a red or burgundy sweatshirt.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since she left her home in Elsie on January 10. Judge is known to spend time in the Seaside to Astoria area and Portland and Beaverton.

If anyone knows where Judge is, call 503.325.2061.