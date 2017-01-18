Bundy attorney faces new charge in verdict outburst

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Marcus Mumford, the attorney who successfully defended Ammon Bundy in the Malheur Occupation trial, is now facing an additional charge related to a courtroom outburst after Bundy’s verdict was read.

Mumford had been facing 2 charges after officers wrestled him to the ground in the courtroom when he demanded Judge Anna Brown release Bundy.

Brown said she couldn’t since Bundy was still facing federal charges in Nevada.

Marshals surrounded the agitated lawyer before sending him to the carpet. They pressed a stun gun against his body as he writhed and screamed.

Mumford was charged with two misdemeanors for failing to comply with federal officers and impeding them.

A third charge accuses the lawyer of interfering with the marshals as they tried to transport Bundy from the court.

A pre-trial hearing is set for February 15.