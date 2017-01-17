What a winter: People, places, things affected

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tuesday’s ice storm marks another day of closures for schools, businesses, retailers and many other things.

The storm caused flight cancellations at Portland International Airport among other travel delays. Roads too were icy and dangerous as freezing rain is expected to ramp up in the afternoon hours.

As of 10:30 a.m., 22 flights had been canceled at PDX. The majority were with Alaska Airlines. Click here for an updated list from PDX.

Various city and county offices also closed Tuesday ahead of expected freezing rain. Multnomah County said all offices and facilities were closed, including libraries and the courthouse.

Tuesday is also another day of scrambling for childcare for many parents, as some schools have missed nine days of classes so far.

Work places, businesses and retailers are also taking a hit as employees have been stuck at home due to the inclement weather.