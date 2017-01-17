What a winter: People, places, things affected

Winter weather closures have impacted daily life for many

Snow and ice cling to tree limbs as downtown Portland, Ore., is reflected in the Willamette River under blue skies, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Schools were closed and more than 5,000 Portland General Electric customers remained without power Thursday as the Portland area recovers a snowstorm. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tuesday’s ice storm marks another day of closures for schools, businesses, retailers and many other things.

The storm caused flight cancellations at Portland International Airport among other travel delays. Roads too were icy and dangerous as freezing rain is expected to ramp up in the afternoon hours.

As of 10:30 a.m., 22 flights had been canceled at PDX. The majority were with Alaska Airlines. Click here for an updated list from PDX.

Various city and county offices also closed Tuesday ahead of expected freezing rain. Multnomah County said all offices and facilities were closed, including libraries and the courthouse.

Tuesday is also another day of scrambling for childcare for many parents, as some schools have missed nine days of classes so far.

Work places, businesses and retailers are also taking a hit as employees have been stuck at home due to the inclement weather.

 