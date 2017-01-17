The science behind urban flooding

Related Coverage Be prepared: Heavy rains may cause flooding

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the KOIN 6 Weather Team has been saying, the metro will see heavy rain and melting snow on Wednesday and Thursday, both adding up for flooding potential.

Urban flooding is a real threat with 55% of runoff occurring in urban areas, compared to 10% for a grassy field. That means the water doesn’t have as many places to go in the city and neighborhoods.

What Portland area residents need to know is, even if they don’t live by a river or creek, they are still in danger, according to Hydrologist Andy Bryant.

“When we’re talking about river flooding, we are talking about river basins that have a large watershed area on the order of several hundred square miles, and that river is draining a lot of water from that area,” said Bryant.

There are a lot of hard non-absorbing structures around the metro, and this leads to runoff. The only place for that water to go is sewage drains or to the lowest location possible. And the next day Portland is primed for this problem.

“Especially right now with all the snow and ice in the Portland metro area, we are going to have kind of a mess Tuesday night and Wednesday with the rain mixing with the snow and ice and getting some melt and getting some big puddles and localized flooding,” said Bryant.