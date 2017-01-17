Stillborn baby found with mother at Portland bus stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An apparently stillborn infant was found with his homeless mother at a Portland bus stop in the cold.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that the boy and his mother, who police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson says suffers from severe mental illness, were hospitalized last week after being found at the bus stop.

The state medical examiner ruled the baby was stillborn.

Simpson says there was no indication that the baby lived or was killed by exposure. He says the death is an “intersection of mental health and homelessness and childbirth.” Police have not confirmed where the birth actually occurred.

Four adults have died this year of exposure in Portland.